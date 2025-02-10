Hotel Indigo Coventry & Cogs celebrate their first anniversary

Hotel Indigo Coventry and its restaurant ‘Cogs Bar & Kitchen’ has celebrated their first year of opening. The stunning, boutique new-build property opened its doors on 24 January 2024 following a multi-million-pound project which took just 19 months from start to completion.

To mark the celebrations the hotel hosted an anniversary party on 6 February launching their new menu and Smash Burger concept. Local Boxer and special guest star ‘Bradley Goldsmith’ was there to sample ‘The Knockout Burger’ which has been named after him. Bradley, currently 12-0 with 8KO’s as a professional boxer, was born and raised in Coventry. In addition to the Knockout Burger, there are seven other delicious deluxe burger options to choose from including a Lady Godiva burger.

Hotel Indigo Coventry has had an exciting first year since opening its doors last year. Its Performance in Average Daily Rate and Occupancy surpassed its expectations and established the hotel as a market leader in the city. In terms of feedback from guests, the hotel has delivered a score of +90 ending the year in the IHG elite banding for Guest Love scores. Last September the hotel discovered it had been shortlisted as a finalist in the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025 in the New Tourism Business Award category. It will find out if it has won this highly coveted award at a ceremony on March 18.

Since opening, the hotel has launched several initiatives including their exclusive ‘Dog Package’, designed to make their guests dog as comfortable and enjoyable. For a fixed charge of just £25 per dog per night, the hotel provides a dog blanket, water bowl, dog treats, dog door hanger and welcome card.

Cogs is open to members of the public as well as guests of the hotel. Open seven days a week from 7am, the restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and an evening a la carte menu. Chefs at the restaurant focus on creating diverse, flavour driven menus to cater for all palates and occasions, using local sourced ingredients. Sunday lunch is served from 12pm – 4pm and Afternoon Teas daily from 12pm – 4pm. A Bottomless Brunch Menu is set to be launched in the coming weeks. Once a month Cogs hosts a steak night featuring a special menu and live music.

Michael Lyons, General Manager at Hotel Indigo Coventry said: “We have had an extremely successful first year. The week after we opened, the hotel was fully booked, which goes to show the need for luxury accommodation in the city. Although a modern hotel, we are very much connected to the local community and all our décor ties to the local area including a Penny Farthing on loan from Coventry Transport Museum and a Healey by Caton in the hotel reception. The car, in partnership with the hotel, supports the hotel’s neighbourhood story, helping to promote the industries based in Coventry. We are enormously excited for the year ahead and welcoming even more guests to Cogs and this beautiful new hotel where history meets contemporary elegance”.

Cogs within Hotel Indigo Coventry is situated at Friargate, Coventry, West Midlands, CV1 2GN, UK.

For more information, please visit https://coventry.hotelindigo.com/ and https://cogsrestaurant.co.uk/