Hotel Indigo Coventry shortlisted in the West Midlands Tourism Awards

Hotel Indigo Coventry has been shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025. The boutique, new build hotel has been shortlisted in the New Tourism Business Award category and will find out if it has won this highly coveted award at a special ceremony in early 2025

The Awards celebrate the success and accomplishments of tourism businesses across the West Midlands region and promote the impressive strength of the business and leisure tourism offer, its venues, people, experiences and accommodation. The Awards are supported by the West Midlands Growth Company, the regions official destination marketing agency. Pre-pandemic, the tourism sector contributed £13.1 billion to the West Midlands economy, attracting 134 million visitors, and supporting more than 137,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

Hotel Indigo Coventry opened its doors on 24 January 2024 after the completion of a multi-million-pound project which took just 19 months from start to completion. The stunning property reflects the unique ethos of Hotel Indigo, part of the IHG Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, by creating a hospitality experience that draws on the history, rhythm, and pulse of Coventry’s vibrant city, for both leisure and business guests. The hotel, which has 101 bedrooms, also features ‘Cogs Restaurant & Bar’ which celebrates the growers’ and producers in Warwickshire and the British Isles. The open kitchen allows the Chefs to be a part of the diner’s experience. The Bar, with 100 seats, creates the perfect atmosphere for pre- and post-dinner drinks.

Michael Lyons, General Manager at Hotel Indigo Coventry said: “We are delighted to be nominated as a finalist in the West Midlands Tourism Awards, especially in our first year of opening. Winning this award would be a fantastic acknowledgment of how hard my team works, and we look forward to hearing the results early next year”.

For more information about Hotel Indigo Coventry please visit: coventry.hotelindigo.com/ For more information about the West Midlands Tourism Awards visit: westmidlandstourismawards.com/