Hotel Indigo Coventry wins silver in the West Midlands Tourism Awards

Hotel Indigo Coventry has won Silver in the New Tourism Business Award category at the prestigious West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards were held on 18 March at a special ceremony at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The ceremony was hosted by radio, TV and sports broadcaster Amber Sandhu, with entertainment provided by B:Music Young Performers and music group W!RED

The Awards celebrate the success and accomplishments of tourism businesses across the West Midlands region, promoting the impressive strength of their services, venues, people, experiences and accommodation. The Awards are supported by the West Midlands Growth Company, the regions official destination marketing agency. Pre-pandemic, the tourism sector contributed £13.1 billion to the West Midlands economy, attracting 134 million visitors, and supporting more than 137,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Lyons, General Manager at Hotel Indigo Coventry said: “We are thrilled to have won a silver award in the West Midlands Tourism Awards, especially in our first year of opening and in such a popular category. Winning silver is testament to the exemplary high standards and commitment to excellence we maintain, and which would not be possible without the dedication and professionalism of my team”.

Award Winners

Hotel Indigo Coventry opened its doors on 24 January 2024 after the completion of a multi-million-pound project which took just 19 months from start to completion. The stunning property reflects the unique ethos of Hotel Indigo, part of the IHG Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, by creating a hospitality experience that draws on the history, rhythm, and pulse of Coventry’s vibrant city, for both leisure and business guests. The hotel, which has 101 bedrooms, also features ‘Cogs Bar and Kitchen’ which celebrates the growers’ and producers in Warwickshire and the British Isles. The open kitchen allows the Chefs to be a part of the diner’s experience. The Bar, with 100 seats, creates the perfect atmosphere for pre- and post-dinner drinks.

For more information about Hotel Indigo Coventry please visit https://coventry.hotelindigo.com/ For more information about the West Midlands Tourism Awards visit http://westmidlandstourismawards.com/