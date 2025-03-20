Hotel Indigo Coventry wins silver in the West Midlands Tourism Awards
The awards were held on 18 March at a special ceremony at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The ceremony was hosted by radio, TV and sports broadcaster Amber Sandhu, with entertainment provided by B:Music Young Performers and music group W!RED
The Awards celebrate the success and accomplishments of tourism businesses across the West Midlands region, promoting the impressive strength of their services, venues, people, experiences and accommodation. The Awards are supported by the West Midlands Growth Company, the regions official destination marketing agency. Pre-pandemic, the tourism sector contributed £13.1 billion to the West Midlands economy, attracting 134 million visitors, and supporting more than 137,000 full-time equivalent jobs.
Michael Lyons, General Manager at Hotel Indigo Coventry said: “We are thrilled to have won a silver award in the West Midlands Tourism Awards, especially in our first year of opening and in such a popular category. Winning silver is testament to the exemplary high standards and commitment to excellence we maintain, and which would not be possible without the dedication and professionalism of my team”.
Hotel Indigo Coventry opened its doors on 24 January 2024 after the completion of a multi-million-pound project which took just 19 months from start to completion. The stunning property reflects the unique ethos of Hotel Indigo, part of the IHG Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, by creating a hospitality experience that draws on the history, rhythm, and pulse of Coventry’s vibrant city, for both leisure and business guests. The hotel, which has 101 bedrooms, also features ‘Cogs Bar and Kitchen’ which celebrates the growers’ and producers in Warwickshire and the British Isles. The open kitchen allows the Chefs to be a part of the diner’s experience. The Bar, with 100 seats, creates the perfect atmosphere for pre- and post-dinner drinks.
For more information about Hotel Indigo Coventry please visit https://coventry.hotelindigo.com/ For more information about the West Midlands Tourism Awards visit http://westmidlandstourismawards.com/