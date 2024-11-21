Hotel staff preparing for their own festive break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Coventry’s Telegraph Hotel will be putting their feet up this Christmas for a well-earned rest of their own.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cool Mid-Century styled city centre hotel, which opened three years ago in the former offices of the city’s daily newspaper, will be giving its 62 staff Christmas off from December 22 right through to January 3.

The team at the Telegraph Hotel will have spent the end of November and the best part of December making sure guests get into the festive spirit, including everything from corporate party nights to Christmas afternoon teas for friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Telegraph has proved popular once again for the third year running with its party nights being completed sold out.

Telegraph Hotel in Coventry

Afternoon teas are still available with or without Prosecco in the stylish Forme & Chase Restaurant and include everything from roast breast of turkey and cranberry jelly finger sandwiches through to chestnut and parmesan arancini.

Festive Fayre lunches and dinners, also in Forme & Chase, which feature three courses and are perfect for meet-ups with family and friends or small business lunches, are also available to book.

Overall, the Telegraph expects to serve a whopping 10,000 roast potatoes, an eye-watering 12,500 Brussels Sprouts, thousands of turkey portions and, on top of that, more than 3,000 crackers will be pulled!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas period will draw to a close another successful year for the Telegraph, which continues to attract guests from across the region, the country and the world due to its unique offer.

Amy Windsor, the General Manager of the Telegraph Hotel, said the team will have earned their Christmas off to spend with their own family and friends after working so hard to ensure guests were in the festive spirit.

She said: “We have a team that prides itself on customer service the whole year round and you can see that in the feedback we get.

“People love to come to the Telegraph because of its history and style but they return because of the fantastic welcome they get and because we make sure they feel at home here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Naturally, that steps up a notch at Christmas and we are incredibly privileged that businesses, families and other groups choose to spend part of their festive period here with us because it is such as special time.

“We go out of our way to make sure everyone has a great time and enjoy fantastic food and drink – whether that’s lunch, dinner or afternoon tea – and that they go away with really fond memories of their time with us.

“Our staff work so hard – from those serving to those behind the scenes – to make it all happen and that is why I am really pleased that we are able to give them a break at Christmas.”