Hotel's new restaurant takes guests on a culinary journey inspired by Ansty’s storied past

A restaurant at a Grade II listed Georgian in mansion in Ansty promises to take guests on a new culinary journey.

Following a meticulous restoration of Ansty Hall, Twine embodies the heritage and craftsmanship of the region.

Twine draws its name from Ansty’s rich history as a hub of the weaving industry, when Coventry’s ribbon weaving trade flourished.

In keeping with this heritage, the restaurant celebrates the artistry of the past, blending local craftsmanship, elegant design, and a menu that redefines classic British cuisine.

Mouth-watering dishes at Twine.

Led by Executive Chef Ryan Swift, Twine’s culinary approach highlights the freshest local ingredients, with innovative touches that reflect both the history and future of the region.

“We’re excited to introduce Twine to our guests at Ansty Hall,” comments Executive Chef Ryan Swift.

“Our menu reflects the craftsmanship of the Warwickshire region, with each dish designed to bring familiar flavours to life in unexpected ways.”

At Twine, guests can expect a thoughtfully crafted menu that celebrates local flavours while embracing British classics with notes of Indian influences to create a signature and accented taste.

Now part of the Exclusive Collection, Ansty Hall has undergone an extensive renovation, blending history with modern luxury.