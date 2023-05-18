Register
Houlton children set for summer of fun thanks to donation of toys

“The local nursery was the perfect place to lend a hand and provide some new equipment”

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 18th May 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:39 BST

Children at a Rugby nursery are all set for a summer of fun thanks to a generous donation of toys.

Lovell Homes wanted to do something to spread a little love in the community where they have developments.

Old Station Nursery in Houlton received an array of toys including colourful steppingstones, stilts and bouncy cows, to encourage the children to spend more time outside.

Enjoying the new toys.Enjoying the new toys.
Lisa Preston, sales director at Lovell Homes, said: “The local nursery was the perfect place to lend a hand and provide some new equipment to encourage the children and staff to enjoy time together outside this summer.”

Gina Hughes, manager of Old Station Nursery, said: “The kids had a blast when Lovell dropped the items off and it’s fantastic to see a housing developer really investing in the area in which they’re building.”

