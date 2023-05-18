“The local nursery was the perfect place to lend a hand and provide some new equipment”

Children at a Rugby nursery are all set for a summer of fun thanks to a generous donation of toys.

Lovell Homes wanted to do something to spread a little love in the community where they have developments.

Old Station Nursery in Houlton received an array of toys including colourful steppingstones, stilts and bouncy cows, to encourage the children to spend more time outside.

Enjoying the new toys.

Lisa Preston, sales director at Lovell Homes, said: “The local nursery was the perfect place to lend a hand and provide some new equipment to encourage the children and staff to enjoy time together outside this summer.”