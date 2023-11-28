“Our pupils appreciate the opportunity to try new activities away from school”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students from a Rugby special school enjoyed a taster session of one of Europe’s fastest-growing sports.

Pupils from Brooke School were invited to David Lloyd Club at Houlton to have a go at padel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Padel is a super-fast racquet sport, similar to tennis and squash, combining action with social interaction and fun. Played in doubles on an enclosed court made of glass and mesh, around a third of the size of a full-size tennis court.

Children enjoy the day.

As well as the padel sessions, David Lloyd Club’s support for Brooke School will also see them donate other sports equipment to assist with the school’s sports programme.

Jack Philips, general manager of the David Lloyd Rugby said: “We have been offering these padel taster sessions to our members and wanted to expand

the invitation for the first time to young people in the community to demonstrate the accessibility of padel and how easily it can be enjoyed by children of all ages and abilities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wayne Harrison, Post 16 lead at Brooke School, said: “Our pupils appreciate the opportunity to go and try new activities away from the school and they really enjoyed their first-ever attempt at playing padel as a sport.