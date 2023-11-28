Houlton club serves Rugby students taster session of fun sport
Students from a Rugby special school enjoyed a taster session of one of Europe’s fastest-growing sports.
Pupils from Brooke School were invited to David Lloyd Club at Houlton to have a go at padel.
Padel is a super-fast racquet sport, similar to tennis and squash, combining action with social interaction and fun. Played in doubles on an enclosed court made of glass and mesh, around a third of the size of a full-size tennis court.
As well as the padel sessions, David Lloyd Club’s support for Brooke School will also see them donate other sports equipment to assist with the school’s sports programme.
Jack Philips, general manager of the David Lloyd Rugby said: “We have been offering these padel taster sessions to our members and wanted to expand
the invitation for the first time to young people in the community to demonstrate the accessibility of padel and how easily it can be enjoyed by children of all ages and abilities.”
Wayne Harrison, Post 16 lead at Brooke School, said: “Our pupils appreciate the opportunity to go and try new activities away from the school and they really enjoyed their first-ever attempt at playing padel as a sport.
“Many of our pupils often struggle with hand to eye coordination and the session certainly helped with that. Overall, they got a lot of enjoyment out of it and we would all certainly recommend padel as a healthy and fun activity to get involved with.”