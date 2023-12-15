House! Rugby students get eyes and head down for cancer bingo fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Rugby College students got their heads together and eyes down for a charity bingo night.

Olivia Robbins, 17, and Cara Holmes, 16, organised the event to raise money for Cancer Research UK and managed to smash their original target.

The Christmas Charity Bingo Night, at Lutterworth Rugby Club, raised £1,265 for Cancer Research UK.

Olivia Robbins and Cara Holmes.

Olivia said: “We are studying for an Extended Business Diploma at Rugby College and as part of that we had to plan and organise an event. Cara and I decided to combine this with trying to raise money for charity.

“We had over 75 people join us on the evening where we played bingo games, had food and did a raffle. We’d like to thank everyone for coming and supporting the evening. Lutterworth Rugby Club allowed us to use the club for free and the bar staff volunteered on the night. Plus, many people and businesses donated prizes for the evening too.”

Cara added: “The night went brilliantly, everyone had fun and we’ve been asked if we’ll be organising one next year too. Cancer Research gave us the option on where the money we raised would go to but we decided to let them choose where the money was needed most.”

Over the last 40 years, cancer survival in the UK has doubled thanks to Cancer Research UK. In the 1970s just 1 in 4 people survived their disease for 10 years or more. Today 2 in 4 survive.