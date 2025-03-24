Huge new state-of-the-art Sainsbury's store would create 100 jobs for Rugby
Plans to develop the former Homebase premises at Technology Retail Park in Rugby have been submitted.
The new 23,000 sq ft converted site would feature a new Argos store-in-store that will also enable customers to click and collect brands including Tu Clothing and Habitat.
It follows the announcement last year that Sainsbury’s had purchased the Rugby site as one several throughout the UK
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We recently submitted a planning application to Rugby Borough Council outlining our proposals to bring a brand-new Sainsbury’s supermarket to Technology Retail Park.
"If the new store is approved it will represent a major investment in the town, revitalising the former Homebase unit and creating new jobs for local people – we’ll keep everyone updated as our plans progress.”
