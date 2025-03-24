Huge new state-of-the-art Sainsbury's store would create 100 jobs for Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 11:54 BST

A huge new state-of-the-art Sainsbury’s store would create 100 jobs in Rugby if plans are approved.

Plans to develop the former Homebase premises at Technology Retail Park in Rugby have been submitted.

The new 23,000 sq ft converted site would feature a new Argos store-in-store that will also enable customers to click and collect brands including Tu Clothing and Habitat.

It follows the announcement last year that Sainsbury’s had purchased the Rugby site as one several throughout the UK

The former Homebase is set to become a large Sainsbury's store. Picture: Google Street View.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We recently submitted a planning application to Rugby Borough Council outlining our proposals to bring a brand-new Sainsbury’s supermarket to Technology Retail Park.

"If the new store is approved it will represent a major investment in the town, revitalising the former Homebase unit and creating new jobs for local people – we’ll keep everyone updated as our plans progress.”

