'Huge range of gastronomic delights for everyone': Rugby food and drink festival is back

A free event in Rugby town centre promises to bring a ‘huge range of gastronomic delights for everyone’.

Rugby First will be serving up another tasty Spring Food and Drink Festival on Saturday, April 26.

Taking place in and around Regent Street, the festival will offer a tempting array of food and drink stalls, family entertainment, funfair and music.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “The event is always popular and provides a great opportunity for local businesses and start-ups to showcase the

Tasty treats on their way to Rugby town centre.

excellent food offer we have here in Rugby and the surrounding area.

"If you are a local restaurant, café, pub, bar, food or drink business and are interested in having a stall at the festival please get in touch. Town centre businesses and those from the

immediate area are eligible for a variety of discounts along with free stalls and space.

"Please be aware though that the event is very popular with stallholders and there is a limited capacity so stalls will be offered on a first come first served basis.”

Organisers would like to thank Rugby Borough Council and St Andrew’s Church for their continued support.

Linda added: “If you are unable to have a stall on the day Rugby First is still keen to hear from any local businesses in terms of promotions or offers that could run in advance or on the day to take advantage of the additional footfall that the event will generate.

It takes place from 11am-5pm.

If you are interested in having a stall email [email protected] or for festival promotions or offers email [email protected]. Further information on the festival can be found at www.rugbyfirst.org