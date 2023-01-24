Hundreds of NHS heroes have a ball at festive lunch thanks to Rugby's Friends of St Cross

Celebration meal to say thank you to staff and volunteers working at Barby Road hospital

NHS heroes with their 'thank you' mugs.

Hundreds of NHS heroes who worked tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic enjoyed a thank you meal at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross.

Last year the Friends of St Cross received a donation from the organisers of the Heroes Ball.

Advertisement

The ball was planned to be an event for the benefit of staff and volunteers at St Cross, but it had to be postponed as a result of surges in the pandemic.

Heroes Ball organisers Jo Wood and Gary Atkins presented a cheque to representatives of The Friends and the staff at the Hospital of St Cross.

Advertisement

Organisers donated the money to The Friends specifically for the benefit of staff and volunteers.

They chose to have a meal in the hospital’s restaurant and The Friends Trustees decided to match the funds donated and offered vouchers for a lunch consisting of a turkey batch with all the trimmings followed by a Christmas pudding and a drink.

Advertisement

The Friends also bought and distributed 200 mugs printed with the ‘Thank You NHS’ and Friends logos to all departments.