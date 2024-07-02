'I don’t see disability - I see ability': New business in Dunchurch offers personal training to all

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 11:17 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 11:17 BST
A new Dunchurch business will help people with special needs and disabilities get fit and stay on top of a healthy lifestyle.

Fitness instructor and personal trainer Glenique Frank is inviting people to a free taster session at her refurbished studio.

Open to all, PT on The Yard can help session-goers with everything from nutrition tips to fitness programmes and massage.

Glenique welcomes people with autism, amputees, ADHD, Down Syndrome, Parkinson’s, Cerebral Palsy, anxiety, low self-esteem and MS.

The new studio in Dunchurch.

She said: “I’m really excited to open my studio in Dunchurch.

"If you know anyone that would benefit from my help please get in touch.”

Glenique added: “I don’t see disability - I see ability.”

PT on The Yard is at CV226NS. For more information and to book your first free session, telephone Glenique Frank on 07434 173971.

