'I feel for the poor brides who have booked their weddings': Historic hotel and spa near Rugby closes

A hotel near Rugby has closed its doors leaving customers with bookings in the dark.

Disappointed guests have turned up to Brandon Hall Hotel & Spa to find the hotel has gone into administration.

It’s not known how many staff at the Main Street venue have lost their jobs just days before Christmas.

The country house hotel shut its doors on December 9 and now huge concrete bollards prevent people from gaining access to the property.

Brandon Hall has closed. Picture: Google Street View.

Its website has been taken down, emails not replied and telephone calls not answered.

Lisa Holland, owner of Florence Bridal & Prom in Rugby, said: “I can’t believe yet another hotel has gone; I really feel for the staff and for the poor brides who have booked and paid deposits for their wedding.

"Rugby wedding venues are getting less and less.”

Customer Michelle Fran said: “Having spent weeks arranging a meeting for 25 delegates of a charity and travelling across the country, we arrived to find it closed down.

"We feel for the staff who have lost their jobs, but this is a terrible way to treat people who had chosen to give you their business “We just hope no one will be let down for Christmas or worse weddings.”

The Rugby Advertiser has made several attempts to contact the hotel.