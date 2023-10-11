'I feel like I could walk on water' - two awards for Yelvertoft food guru Milly
A farmer’s wife from Yelvertoft who is passionate about changing the way people eat has won two awards.
Milly Fyfe won Business Person of the Year and Best New Start up Business for No Fuss Meals For Busy Parents in Northamptonshire’s NNBN Awards.
The awards are held to celebrate entrepreneurs, charities, start-ups and businesses, small and large.
Milly, who writes The Countryside Kitchen column for the Rugby Advertiser and Daventry Express, was nominated by reporter Lucie Green.
Her innovative organisation provides family-friendly recipes, food and farming blogs and no-fuss cooking advice.
Milly said: “To receive this recognition is incredible; I currently feel like I could walk on water
“This is the motivation I need to keep on goin g a nd m aking a difference.”
Now Milly is looking for corporate sponsorship to continue her work.
For more information visit Milly’s Facebook page or https://nofussmealsforbusyparents.com/
