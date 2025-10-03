"I felt like I was going mad and lost all confidence": Breast cancer survivor is helping Rugby women navigate menopause

A Rugby woman who was thrown into menopause after breast cancer is now helping others through the journey.

Lisa Alford is holding ‘Menopause Decoded’ at The Barn in Houlton to give women a safe space to learn about peri and menopause symptoms.

Ladies will discover what they can do to help themselves, how to discuss with their GP and what you can do if you can’t take HRT.

Lisa said: “I walked away from a 36 year corporate career due to chemically induced menopause after breast cancer because I felt like I was going mad and lost all confidence in my capabilities.

"I started my own training business this time last year and began collaborating with ‘Hormones on the Blink’ and retrained as a menopause awareness trainer as this is where my passion now lies.”

It takes place on October 25 at 10am. Reflexologist Hayley Cleaver will give a talk and Kelly Gray, a PT will share nutrition and exercise tips.