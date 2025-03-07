'I hope other businesses are inspired to support Hope4 and Rugby Foodbank': Vital donations for charities

Vital donations will help homeless and less-fortunate people in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby’s centre for the homeless, Hope4, has welcomed the first donations of lunch pack-ups from The George in Kilsby and The Old Lion at Harborough Magna, and is appealing for other local businesses to support the charity in similar ways.

Harishankar, patron-chef at The George and The Old Lion, has previously been involved with the distribution of food and hygiene items to homeless people when he worked in Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He approached Hope4 to understand what he could do that would be most beneficial to people of Rugby and Adi Robinson, Hope4’s Service Delivery Manager, thought a sandwich pack-up bag would help to fill a gap in their provision to their clients.

Hope4 Support Worker, Tobi Tomlinson-Sylvest, with Harishankar, owner of The George at Kilsby and The Old Lion at Harborough Magna, delivering the sandwich pack-up bags.

Adi said: “We serve a lunchtime hot meal at the Hope4 Centre for those that are street homeless, and they are provided with food vouchers for over the weekend. However, this doesn’t cover evenings.

"Also, with our other clients who are homeless but have access to cooking facilities in temporary accommodation, we support them in other ways with money management, food provisions and recipes.”

“When the kind offer of support came from Harishankar and his businesses we talked about what would be beneficial and we decided to trial monthly pack-up bags. We can keep them fresh in our fridge and clients can come to collect one or eat in the centre while they access the range of services we have on offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If everyone helps a little, it adds up to a lot, so naturally I’d love to see other local businesses coming forward to support us. This could be for a similar donation of food once a month, a bulk buy of tea bags, a box of washing powder or a contribution to help us purchase items when needed, for example warm clothes or hygiene items.

“As the weather warms up, homeless charities often see a drop in donations so if any businesses would like to offer support, they can get in touch with us by emailing [email protected].”

The pack-up bags each contain a sandwich, packet of crisps, fruit and a bottle of water. However, because Hope4’s goal is to help people out of homelessness by promoting independence, Harishankar the pub-restaurants’ owner is open to donating whatever is required.

Harishankar said: “On behalf of all our staff, I’m delighted to be supporting Hope4 and anticipate that this is the start of an ongoing relationship where we can provide flexible support. If the pack-ups are working, we’ll keep doing them, but if Adi and his team tell us that clients would benefit more from having access to kitchen staples like bread, cheese and eggs then we’ll help with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have spent many hours handing out food and drinks to the homeless people of Birmingham when I worked in the city, and that experience has always stayed with me. I was glad to hear that the situation in Rugby is not quite the same but there is still a very real need. I hope other local businesses are inspired to support Hope4 and Rugby Foodbank.”

For more information on Hope4, visit www.hope4.org.uk or find the non-profit on Facebook.