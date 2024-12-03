'I hope people support local shops and restaurants': Free parking in Rugby in run up to Christmas

Free parking is available in Rugby in the run up to Christmas so visitors can enjoy festive activities, events and shopping.

It’s available every day in December at the Westway car park, off Corporation Street, and every Saturday and Sunday in December after 10am in the John Barford multi-storey car park, which is located between James Street and Railway Terrace.

In the John Barford car park, which will be opening on Sundays specially for the promotion, a free ticket dispensed by the central ticket machine on each floor must be displayed in the vehicle.

Cllr Claire Edwards, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for communities and homes, regulation and safety, said: “Christmas is one of the busiest and most important times of the year for town centre businesses, and it also sees a very high demand for parking.

“This year we’re providing free parking at the most beneficial times for businesses, when residents have the most leisure time to spend in the town centre.

“I hope that residents and visitors will make the most of this free parking to support their local shops and restaurants in the run-up to Christmas.”

For more information on town centre parking see www.rugby.gov.uk/car-parking-charges