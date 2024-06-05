'I knew I had to help life-saving charity': Rugby teenager encourages others to volunteer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rugby teenager knew he had to get on board when he heard about the life-saving work of a rescue charity.

Alex Martin, 17, dedicates his time to The Air Ambulance Service, helping the Supporter Experience Team with mailings and sending out letters to the charity’s supporters.

This Volunteers' Week (which runs until June 9), The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS), is extending its deepest gratitude to the dedicated volunteers whose selfless efforts and unwavering commitment have made an extraordinary impact within its communities.

Alex said: “I started volunteering for the air ambulance because my mum works for the charity and she told me about the service and how I could help and encourage more support to help them raise more money, as well as go to events and do different things. So, then I said absolutely, I want to help out, and I became a volunteer.

Alex Martin.

“The best part about my volunteering role is that I get to help the cause and meet so many new people, and it's amazing how much support the charity gives out in the community to different people, saving their lives.

“You get to see how many amazing people are in the TAAS team, those who help out behind the scenes, not just on the frontline, but actually in the office helping out, doing different things and keeping the charity running.”

The charity has made this year, the year to volunteer, and encourages others within the community to get involved and experience the joy of giving back. Volunteering is not only a way to make a tangible difference but also an opportunity to grow personally, develop new skills, and connect with like-minded individuals.

TAAS Volunteering Engagement Executive, Karen Chater, said: “When you volunteer, you are making a commitment to share that most precious of resources — your time — to make life better for those who are in need. Our volunteers’ great generosity has had a profound and lasting impact on The Air Ambulance Service.

“On behalf of the charity, I wanted to let all our volunteers know just how much their dedication is appreciated. Whether you are a long-time volunteer or if you have got involved recently, and regardless of how many hours you choose to give, it's important for you to know that what you do makes a difference.

“Words cannot adequately express the gratitude that we wish to convey. Please know that your volunteerism is recognised, appreciated, valued, and cherished. We thank you and look forward to you continuing to volunteer with us.”

The charity welcomes volunteers from all walks of life to join them in making a difference. Whether people have a few hours a week or can commit to a regular schedule, there are numerous ways to get involved.

Alex said: “Anyone thinking about volunteering should absolutely do it. It's amazing.

"The amount of amazing people I've met since being at TAAS, I can’t even count. Everyone’s so supportive and so amazing and they really enjoy what they do - I love helping and working here.”