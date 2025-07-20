"I refuse to be cancelled": Crowds turn out to see Katie Hopkins in Rugby

Crowds turned out to see Katie Hopkins outside Rugby’s Benn Hall last night after her controversial show was cancelled at the 11th hour.

Cars beeped their horns as her fans cheered and had selfies outside the Newbold Road venue as Katie declared: “I refuse to be cancelled.”

Rugby Borough Council pulled the plug on her Batsh*t Bonkers Britain date just days before the show was due to take place.

Campaigners were due to protest outside the venue and had criticised Rugby Borough Council (RBC) for allowing it to go ahead in a council-owned venue.

RBC said it took advice from police after hearing about the protests and it could not 'guarantee the safety of ticket holders or protesters'.

Katie honoured her word and turned up for her supporters.

She said last night: “I don't have a fight or disagreement I just wanted to do the show that I promised I was going to do.

“I refuse to be cancelled and I refuse for my audience to be treated this way.

“I have never asked to be agreed with and I have never asked to be liked and nor would I ask those things of anybody. it's important we get back to a time we can have our own opinions and our own views and still be able to get along.”

“We had a lovely show last year and I have no argument at all with the Benn Hall.”

She contacted RBC, Warwickshire Police and Rugby Police ahead of the show.

In a statement, RBC said: “The Benn Hall is primarily a family venue with many community events and activities from musical shows to antiques fairs. We want to support all our communities and their interests with safe, fun activities that everyone can enjoy.”

More words and pictures to follow on this story by Patrick Joyce.