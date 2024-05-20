'I want to shine a light on the youth of the borough' - Meet the new Mayor of Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A football coach-turned-councillor thanked the leader of Rugby Borough Council having been named mayor for the upcoming council year.

Councillor Simon Ward (Con, Wolston & the Lawfords) successfully stood for election after linking up with Councillor Derek Poole (Con, Wolston & Lawfords), who was deputy leader at the time and took the top job in 2023.

Cllr Ward has lived in Long Lawford since 2006 and coaches at Lawford United where he “caught our leader’s attention”, according to Councillor Belinda Garcia (Con, Revel & Binley Woods).

“He persuaded Simon to get involved and in 2022 he was elected to represent the ward he lives in, something that I know he is really proud of,” said Cllr Garcia.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward. Picture: Rugby Borough Council.

“Sport is another major part of Simon’s life, the core values being teamwork, civility and integrity, they are so important to so many parts of life and this is Simon’s mantra not only as a football coach but as a councillor.”

He was unanimously voted in at last week’s annual full council meeting, selecting youth as his theme for the council year and the Our Jay Foundation as his nominated charity.

The charity was launched in memory of Jamie Rees who lost his life following a cardiac arrest in 2022. He was aged 18.

A lack of available public defibrillators left Jamie waiting 17-and-a-half minutes for the care he needed and while his heart was started again, a lack of oxygen in those vital minutes meant he died a few days later.

The foundation aims to raise awareness of the importance of having publicly accessible automated external defibrillators at all hours as well as raising funds to purchase and install accessible defibrillators across Rugby, Warwickshire and farther afield.

With more than £250,000 raised so far, more than 100 defibrillators have been installed since and the push is set to continue when Cllr Ward stars in a football match as part of the Our Jay Festival & Fun Day at Newbold-on-Avon Rugby Club on Saturday, June 22.

The match kicks off at 11am with the fun, including live music and local stallholders, continuing until 10pm.

“Please come along, show your support and be entertained at how we think we can still play football – or at least try to,” quipped the incoming mayor.

Describing his selection as “an absolute honour and privilege”, Cllr Ward turned the attention to Cllr Poole.

“Derek is like a father figure,” he said.

“He is very supportive, sometimes pulling you back in line when he thinks it is needed but genuinely, he is always there and he always cares. He has a wealth of knowledge and a great sense of humour which always helps.

“I wouldn’t be a councillor today if it wasn’t for Derek, he obviously saw something in me that perhaps I didn’t even know was there myself.”

On his theme for the year, Cllr Ward added: “This is something I am passionate about, I want to shine a light on the youth of our borough.