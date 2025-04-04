'I was inspired by nan's fancy dress shop in Rugby': Film maker reaches for stars in New York city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A film maker from Clifton is reaching for the stars since moving to New York.

Kimesha Campbell, who attended Clifton Primary School, worked as a dancer and actor in London before relocating to the Big Apple in 2022.

She said: “I was always involved in the arts and started dancing at a very early age – my first show was at just 18 months old.

"I attended Christine Anderson Theatre School (C.A.T.S) in Rugby until I was around 14 and have many fond memories of enjoying festivals, often held at Avon Valley School.”

Kimesha Campbell.

Kimesha’s grandmother Cathy owned Goodie Two Shoes fancy dress and dancewear shop in Rugby town centre.

"I spent a lot of time there, dressing up in hundreds of costumes, which I believe nurtured my creativity and inspired me to pursue an artistic path,” she added.

"Constantly exploring different characters helped shape my love for performance.”

Kimesha is now the driving force behind a film called Wholesome, which is set in Flatbush, Brooklyn, and explores themes of home and community.

The young performer (second from right) with dancers in Rugby.

She went on: “My co-writer, Olivia Lucy Phillip—who is also British—and I have both found a wonderful sense of belonging here, despite being far from home.

"We wanted to write our love letter to Flatbush.

"We’re currently in the production phase. It’s very exciting.

“The story follows two friends whose favorite deli closes, leading them to accidentally break in. We’re thrilled that Emmy-winning actress Edie Falco will be starring alongside us. Once filming is complete, we plan to submit Wholesome to all major festivals, including Tribeca and Sundance."

To find out more, visit www.wholesomeshort.com