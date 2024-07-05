'I will do everything I can to deliver the change that people have voted for': Message from Rugby's new Labour MP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby’s new Labour MP John Slinger said his mantra for the people he serves is ‘together we can’.

With 19,533 votes, John Slinger has been elected MP for Rugby and Bulkington.

Speaking after the result was announced, John thanked everyone involved in the election and spoke of the importance of democratic process.

He said: “At the core of our democracy are people of all backgrounds and all parties stepping up to the plate to speak up for what they believe in.

Rugby's new Labour MP John Slinger celebrates his win. Picture: Patrick Joyce

We must all do what we can to both encourage people to get involved in politics and for politicians to be able to go about their democratic role unhindered.”

John addressed voters and said: “I want to thank the voters for putting their trust in me and the Labour Party today. There will be many people who have voted for Labour for the first time at this election. I want to thank you and reassure you that I will do everything I can to deliver the change that people have voted for and so need and deserve.”

Speaking about how he conducted the campaign and how he will approach his new role, John said “ From being selected I campaigned on the basis that Together We Can. I said that Together we can win this seat for Labour. And together we did!

“Together We Can is my mantra for how I will represent this amazing constituency.

"I offer to work with every person, business, organisation, community or faith group who shares my belief in the immense potential of this town of Rugby, and of Bulkington and the villages.

"Speaking of Labour's priorities for government John said “We will fight for economic security, cheaper bills, safer streets, the NHS back on its feet, secure borders and better opportunities for our children.

“Keir Starmer is realistic about the scale of the challenges we face and the practical, common-sense steps we will take to fix them.”

In close John spoke of the importance of public service.

He added: “I believe that politicians and politics should serve the public. On a night like tonight, I also would like to remember and pay tribute to my political hero Ann Clwyd who showed me what an MP can achieve for their constituents and wider society. It’s time to end the chaos and dysfunction in Westminster and start to rebuild our country together.

“I will be accessible, collaborative and committed to doing all I can to help people no matter their background. I will get on with the job that you have sent me to Westminster to do.

“Thank you.”