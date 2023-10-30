Iconic former water tower in Rugby is going under the hammer with guide price of £95,000

“The combination of the rural backdrop, existing income stream and potential for redevelopment create rare and unique opportunities for forward-thinking buyers”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An iconic former water tower in Rugby is going under the hammer.

Ashlawn Water Tower, owned by Severn Trent, is being sold at auction on November 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eye-catching structure sits on 0.99 acres of open countryside and currently generates income from separate leases to telecommunications companies, generating approximately £31,000 per annum.

Ashlawn Water Tower.

The tower itself is striking, comprising a circular concrete core topped by a large drum-shaped container which can hold 500,000 gallons of water. Dating from the 1930s, the tower is being offered with a Guide Price of £95,000.

Oliver Childs, Managing Director at BidX1 UK, said: “The buyer will benefit from immediate passive income but these properties also offer exciting development potential – a change of use to residential would provide an incredible opportunity for an entrepreneurial investor to create a one-of-a-kind home in a picturesque country setting.”

Tesni Thacker, Property Disposals Manager at Severn Trent Water, said: “At Severn Trent it is our goal to ensure that we are disposing of redundant assets in a responsible manner and maximising their potential for future use.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesni said the combination of the rural backdrop, existing income stream and potential for redevelopment create rare and unique opportunities for forward-thinking buyers.