'I'd always suffered with my mental health but this was severe': New life for Stockton woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Stockton woman who struggled with anxiety, depression and her weight for many years finally hit rock bottom last year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Deering suffered four bereavements in a short space of time and her relationship of ten years broke down.

She said: “My two children were suffering, having to witness their mum spiralling from fun mum into this totally unrecognisable shell of a person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wasn't seeing friends and had no desire to do anything that required leaving the house. I was existing, not living.

Before and after the weight loss.

"I'd suffered with my mental health for as long as I can remember but nothing this severe.

"The sad feelings and suicidal thoughts that I had been experiencing had mostly gone but now I just felt numb, as if I had no feelings.”

Gemma said she didn’t care about anything or anyone.

She went on: “This was somehow worse than having the severe sadness l'd had for years before."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October 2023, Gemma decided to fight back against the depression by taking control of a single area of her life.

Despite feeling incredibly apprehensive, Gemma was reassured by the warm welcome she received from consultant Helen Price and the other group members when she joined Helen’s Slimming World group in Southam.

Gemma was already following a plant based diet and walking around eight to ten miles most days but eating terribly.

“I switched the chocolate, flapjacks, crisps and fatty beige dinners for fruit, vegetables, healthy home cooking and what my son called ‘homemade ready meals’ (batch cooking),” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a family, we were enjoying delicious veggie cottage pies, roast dinners, pasta dishes, curries and chillies. I couldn’t believe how much I could eat and I never once felt hungry or deprived like so many of the diets l'd attempted in the past.”

Gemma lost half a stone in her first week and just four weeks in she was already starting to feel better about herself.

The mum was enjoying the new found focus but December brought more challenges for the family.

Gemma was signed off work for three weeks with vertigo, which meant money was tight for Christmas, and their beloved 14-year-old family dog passed away on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in this new darkness and having been forced to rest, a chink of light appeared.

Gemma applied for a job as a Teaching Assistant at a local primary school and was delighted to be offered the role.

She rediscovered her love of cooking, of food, of live music and of being outdoors for fun and mindfulness, not just for work.

Gemma set herself physical challenges which saw her running 26.2 miles over 30 days and completing Wolf Run in April then completing a 5k MUDGIRL obstacle run in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September, Gemma climbed to the summit of Mount Snowdon, raising over £250 for charity.

With Helen's support and the encouragement of Gemma’s new friends at her Slimming World group, she set her own Personal Achievement Target weight which would see her reach a healthy, maintainable weight.

Gemma says “Here I am, two stone lighter, healthier, happier and with feelings in abundance - both happy and sad, but I don't fight the sadness anymore and I don't ignore it.

“I long for open spaces, beaches, mountains and adventures. And I'll do it all, fuelled by good food, love and laughter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma is the driving force behind her own Slimming World group at the Rugby Football Club in New Bilton.

Her sessions take place every Tuesday at 5.30pm at the club in Webb Ellis Road CV22 7AU. For more information, you can call, text or WhatsApp Gemma on 07872 396230.