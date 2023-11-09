Ill health forces husband and wife to resign as councillors from Rugby Borough Council and Warwickshire County Council

“We would like to thank Howard and Deepah for their many years of service to their roles. We wish them all the best with their ongoing situation and fully understand their decision to stand down and thank them for their many years of service to the residents of Dunsmore and Leam Valley”

Two Conservative councillors have resigned from Rugby Borough Council and Warwickshire County Council due to ill health.

Howard Roberts has been having treatment for an ongoing health condition and wife Deepah is now his full-time carer.

They said they were both proud to have served Dunsmore for so many years and are still passionate about having a wonderful area, but Howard’s situation is now a priority for both of them.

Howard Roberts and wife Deepah.

Howard was first elected to the Dunsmore ward in 2008 and Deepah was elected to the ward 2014, having also served on the Dunchurch Parish Council. Howard has served as the County Councillor for Dunsmore and Leam Valley since 2013.

Nikki Bell, chairman of Kenilworth and Southam Conservative Association, said: “We would like to thank Howard and Deepah for their many years of service to their roles. We wish them all the best with their ongoing situation and fully understand their decision to stand down and thank them for their many years of service to the residents of Dunsmore and Leam Valley.