'I'm incredibly happy and proud' - Rugby mum beats hopefuls in inclusive natural pageant

A Rugby mum said she is ‘over the moon’ after winning an inclusive natural pageant.

Louise Brady is now off to the Miss British Empire world finals on September 21 after impressing judges in Norwich.

She said: “I'm absolutely over the moon.

“The Miss British Empire pageant is a natural pageant like most in the UK. Children don’t wear make up and teens must be age appropriate with all outfits age appropriate.

"People have the wrong idea about pageants from awful American glitz pageant TV shows exhibiting worrying behaviour with young children.”

Louise said natural pageants are about raising money and awareness for charity and community service.

"Of course we get to dress up and have fun and,” she went on.

"We are scored on our confidence and personality but anyone can enter - physical size, disabilities, scars or such do not matter. It's extremely inclusive.”

Louise started taking part in pageants to support her disabled daughter.

"I discovered they are amazing fun, confidence building and I made some great friends so kept doing them, even after my daughter decided to stop,” she said.

“I love the fashion and style aspect. Being a designer and a mum of two disabled kids, I don’t do much socially, so this is my time to get all dressed up and have somewhere to go.”

Louise also won Director's Choice winner and Queen of Queens in the latest heat.