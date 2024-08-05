'I'm passionate about Breast Cancer Now as I'm in treatment for the disease': Family fun for charity in Rugby
June Lee, who is being treated for breast cancer, is staging a charity tea party on August 10 at St Peter’s and St John’s Church from 12.30pm – 2pm.
The day includes music, singing, puppets, tombola, games, books and refreshments.
Proceeds will go to Breast Cancer Now.
June said: “It’s going to be a whole lot of fun for a very worthwhile cause.
“This is something I am passionate about particularly as I am in treatment for breast cancer.”
Book via the link or pay cash on the day. Admission is £3 for adults and £2 for children. Book by visiting https://bookthatin.com/Book/junes-chatterbox-tunes or message [email protected]
The church is in St Peter’s Road.
