'I'm raising funds for my beautiful friend with Motor Neurone Disease': Rugby mum's health battle

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 09:45 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 09:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Funds are being raised for a much-loved Rugby mother who has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Vicki Jones is supporting her friend Hannah Woolhead, who used to run For Goodness Cake in the town.

Until recently, Hannah, who is married and has five children, was a driver for Stagecoach until she was forced to stop due to ill health.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vicki said: “She was ultimately diagnosed with ALS/Motor Neurone Disease, a shocking diagnosis at her age of just 40.

Hannah Woolhead.Hannah Woolhead.
Hannah Woolhead.

"It would be great to raise as much as we can towards anything she needs to help make life a little easier for her.”

Vicki said her friend is a ‘beautiful mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, ex-neighbour and all round gorgeous human being’.

"MND is a neurodegenerative disease that affects the motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord,” she added.

“Hannah has been given between one and four years to live.”

Funds will help buy a riser recliner chair for Hannah.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vicki added: “They are about £500 so that is the target, but anything over this will go towards anything else she might need to help her daily living needs, or a family day out to make some precious memories.”

She said no amount is too small. For more information, visit https://gofund.me/f389bed2

Related topics:Motor Neurone DiseaseRugbyStagecoach

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice