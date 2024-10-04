'I'm raising funds for my beautiful friend with Motor Neurone Disease': Rugby mum's health battle
Vicki Jones is supporting her friend Hannah Woolhead, who used to run For Goodness Cake in the town.
Until recently, Hannah, who is married and has five children, was a driver for Stagecoach until she was forced to stop due to ill health.
Vicki said: “She was ultimately diagnosed with ALS/Motor Neurone Disease, a shocking diagnosis at her age of just 40.
"It would be great to raise as much as we can towards anything she needs to help make life a little easier for her.”
Vicki said her friend is a ‘beautiful mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, ex-neighbour and all round gorgeous human being’.
"MND is a neurodegenerative disease that affects the motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord,” she added.
“Hannah has been given between one and four years to live.”
Funds will help buy a riser recliner chair for Hannah.
Vicki added: “They are about £500 so that is the target, but anything over this will go towards anything else she might need to help her daily living needs, or a family day out to make some precious memories.”
She said no amount is too small. For more information, visit https://gofund.me/f389bed2
