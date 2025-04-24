'I'm so excited to be living my dream': Rugby runner gears up for marathon challenge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Animal lover Jess Stokes, 22, is raising funds for the RSPCA and her target is £2,000.
She said: “Running a marathon is a childhood dream. When I started running this is all I could think about doing.
"I am so, so excited to be living this dream. This means the world to me. I hope I am making that girl that dreamed of doing the London Marathon very proud. I am even more proud that I am doing this for a charity that supports animals.”
Jess and her family have always been passionate about helping animals, rescuing many abandoned cats and dogs over the years.
She has been in training for Sunday’s 26 mile run.
Jess added: "It is truly heartbreaking that any animal has to go through pain and suffering, and the RSPCA is the leading charity working towards making a better world for animals.”
Donate to her run at https://www.justgiving.com/page/jess-runs-for-the-rspca
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.