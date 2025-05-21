Imagine Theatre celebrates grand opening of new 68,000 sqft headquarters in Coventry

The Imagine Theatre HQ Team

Imagine Theatre, one of the UK’s leading producers of family entertainment for over 25 years, marked a major milestone this week with the official opening celebration of its brand-new headquarters in Coventry. The event welcomed figures from across the pantomime and theatre industries to tour the impressive 68,000 sqft industrial space, now proudly named Trafalgar House.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The premises will serve as Imagine Theatre’s production base, central store, and creative hub. The move reflects the company’s significant growth and forms part of a wider strategic expansion within the Trafalgar Entertainment group.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Rosemary Squire, and Helen Enright, Joint CEO and COFO of Trafalgar Entertainment, alongside Steve and Sarah Boden, Joint CEOs of Imagine Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Boden said: “We are delighted to officially open Trafalgar House, an exciting milestone in our continued growth and expansion. We are proud to continue providing jobs and creative opportunities in Coventry, a city with a rich history of pantomime and we are honoured to carry that legacy forward. The West Midlands’ cultural sector supports over 24,000 full-time and freelance jobs and delivers an economic footprint of over £1.1 billion to the region. We are proud to be a small part of that story.”

Guest explore sthe prop store hosting over 15,000 custom built props

Sarah Boden, Joint CEO, thanked those who have supported Imagine Theatre in reaching this exciting milestone and said: “To our incredible Head office team who work tirelessly day in day out to create magic, to Trafalgar Entertainment for believing in us, and to the venues and suppliers who support us every year- thank you. This new HQ is transformational for us. And finally, to our families. For three months of a year, we disappear into pantoland and they support us every step of the way. Our biggest thank you goes to them.”

Helen Enright, COFO of Trafalgar Entertainment added: “It’s so lovely to get everyone together to officially open Trafalgar House. It means so much to us to have this fantastic place as a Midlands hub for Trafalgar Entertainment and it creates huge opportunities and long-term benefits for the whole group.”

Rosemary Squire, Joint CEO of Trafalgar Entertainment, agreed: “Trafalgar House represents not just a space but a shared commitment to creativity, excellence, and growth. Coventry will now be at the very heart of our pantomime business and provide a central hub for all Trafalgar Entertainment shows.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests were invited to explore the facility with guided tours through the setup including a prop making department, Wardrobe, Admin offices, meeting rooms, fitting rooms, Technical and set building spaces and the piece de resistance - an enormous warehouse.

Sarah & Steve Boden in the New Warehouse

With row upon row of over 25,000 sensational costumes, a ‘farmyard’ full of animals from giraffes to geese, a menagerie of mythical creatures including 6 dragons, 7 giants and a serpent head, 70 elaborate sets (with more than more 700 sparkling cloths) and over 15,000 custom-built props from pumpkins and glass slippers to magic beans and oversized sausages! One attendee was overheard describing it as “a glittering, crazy Costco!”