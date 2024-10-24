Imitation parts warning from classic car restoration specialist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Classic car owners are being warned of the risk of low-quality components being positioned as premium in the classic car supply chain.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The caution from Coventry-based Clayton Classics, a leader in vehicle heating systems, follows worrying news from workshops and distributors who said they are seeing more substandard ‘imitation’ air conditioning systems and parts being sold to customers as premium, and are having to fix issues at huge cost to the customer.

One workshop is so concerned about the implications of fitting potentially substandard air con systems, that it has said it will now only work with Clayton Classics systems. Yet it’s not just the poorer quality and subsequent repair expense that is of concern, but also the safety issues of installing low quality replica parts anywhere in the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a member of the Historic & Classic Vehicles Alliance (HCVA), Clayton Classics is supporting the organisation’s ‘Action on Parts’ campaign to improve parts supplies.

Restoration specialist Clayton Classics is supporting the Historic & Classic Vehicles Alliance’s (HCVA) efforts to raise awareness of the potential issues around parts supplies

Dale Keller, CEO of the HCVA, said: “Components that fail prematurely can impose costs that are far greater than the value of the individual part that failed, let alone the inconvenience caused and safety aspects.

“We are fortunate to have a diverse array of parts suppliers in the UK, which makes this country the best place to own and use a classic vehicle. Action on Parts will help to address areas where perhaps five or ten pounds extra cost on a part can save tens or hundreds of hours in unnecessary warranty work down the line. It really is a win/win/win for manufacturers, installers and enthusiasts.”

Dean Allsop, director at Clayton Classics, said: “It is encouraging that more workshops are scrutinising, and limiting, the kits they will work with as they also recognise the consequences of installing copycat parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we are sure no one would deliberately supply substandard parts, we want to support the HCVA’s efforts to raise awareness of the potential issues and help owners make the best choice for their vehicle and their budget.

“That’s why we are keen to keep working with distributors and workshops around the world to ensure customers continue to have a positive experience with a Clayton Classics system.”

For more information about Clayton Classics, visit www.claytonclassics.co.uk, and the HCVA Action on Parts campaign can be at www.hcva.co.uk