Impact of Science Park on economy last year revealed in report - including over 150 jobs created

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading Midlands science park has seen occupancy rise over the past 12 months, a new report has revealed, at the same time as supporting hundreds of businesses.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Warwick Science Park has released its Impact Report for 2023/24, showing the positive effects its work is having on its tenants, students from the university, and the regional economy as a whole.

A celebratory event was held at its Venture Centre at the university campus to mark the report’s publication, as well as the news that the Science Park been named in the FT’s ‘Europe’s Leading Start-Up Hubs’ rankings for a second year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Impact Report shows occupancy has risen by eight per cent across its sites at the University of Warwick, the Warwick Innovation Centre, the Business Innovation Centre in Binley, and Blythe Valley Innovation Centre near Solihull.

The University of Warwick Science Park team with the 2023/24 Impact Report. Front row, second from left: Mark Tock, Chief Operations Officer at the University of Warwick Science Park. Front row, third from right: Professor Stuart Croft, Vice-Chancellor and President of The University of Warwick.

Now, 152 businesses call the Science Park home, with 16 of these having come through its Ignite incubator programme which gives start-ups flexible and affordable space, as well as tailored advice.

The report also revealed the Science Park helped companies raise £11.2m in equity, grants and debt, allowing them to take the next step in their growth, while its many business support services reached 890 companies, helping to create 153 jobs.

Meanwhile, the FT rankings highlighted the Science Park’s position as one of the best places for start-ups to grow and de-risk their ventures. It was the only UK-based Science Park to make the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news follows the Science Park opening its first Ignite Business Lounge – one of a planned series of business lounges – to serve as a hub where businesses can benefit from being part of the Science Park without taking up full residence.

Mark Tock, Chief Operations Officer at the University of Warwick Science Park, said: “It’s fantastic to see the continuing impact the Science Park is having on company growth and the economy as a whole.

“The figures in the Impact Report for the last financial year, as well as being named in the FT rankings for a second year in a row, are testament to the hard work of all of our staff here.

“As we mark yet more milestones in 2025, such as the University of Warwick’s 60th anniversary, we are well placed to help even more companies with bright ideas access great space, talent, and finances, allowing them to thrive and make meaningful contributions to the economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Stuart Croft, Vice-Chancellor and President of The University of Warwick, added: “The University of Warwick Science Park plays an integral role in growing innovative companies, with the extensive business support and the excellent facilities it provides.

“The University plays a key role in regional leadership, and this is one way in which we are helping the local, regional and national economy to grow. The impact report demonstrates excellent results and is definitely worth celebrating.”