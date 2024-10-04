In pictures: Best eight pubs in the Rugby area listed in CAMRA's newest Good Beer Guide

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 52st edition of the guide and Rugby has pulled in the scores.

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

They have been chosen by the branch and national members of CAMRA who score the real ale they have at the establishment.

Julie Griffiths, chair, at CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Heart of Warwickshire branch said: "These entries not only highlight the hard work and creativity of our local publicans but also bring our community together through a shared love for exceptional beer."

The newest edition was published on September 26, and is available to order now from: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/

1 . Raglan Arms, 50 Dunchurch Road, CV22 6AD (on A426 near to gyratory and town centre) (01788) 221296 What CAMRA says: A friendly pub with a warm welcome. The regular ales are complemented by seasonal Black Country brews, plus six guest beers from regional and local breweries. Photo: Raglan Arms

2 . Merchants Inn What CAMRA says: Popular town-centre pub with flagstone floors and an open fire. The interior is a museum of brewery memorabilia, with a large room to the rear that doubles as a function room. A former local CAMRA Pub of the Year. Photo: The Merchants Inn, 5-7 Little Church Street, CV21 3AN (01788) 571119

3 . Seven Stars What CAMRA says: Traditional multi-roomed community pub with a focus on quality beer and cider. Its 14 handpumps dispense an ever-changing selection of light and dark ales, plus four ciders which are augmented by six craft beers. Photo: The Seven Stars, 40 Albert Square, CV21 2SH (01788) 535478 sevenstarsrugby.co.uk

4 . Squirrel Inn What CAMRA says: A warm welcome is guaranteed at this historic free house, Rugby’s ‘jewel in the town’. Live music is a regular attraction on Saturday evening, and there is an open mic night on Wednesday. National CAMRA Golden Award winner. 33 Church Street, CV21 3PU (01788) 578527 Photo: The Squirrel Inn