In pictures: Celebrating the rich culture and heritage of Ukraine at summer ball in Rugby

And what a glamorous and joyous occasion it was.

Despite having to suffer the constant worry about the safety of friends and families back home, they partied with energy and danced with exuberance at Rugby Indian Centre until late in the evening.

Rugby Mayor, Barbara Brown was a special guest.

She has been proud to note the warm welcome that Rugby had extended to Ukrainian’s when they arrived in Rugby three years ago, seeking shelter from the horrors of war.

“Making people welcome is what Rugby does best,” she proudly boasted.

She then added: “Most importantly I am grateful to the Ukrainian community for the way they have enriched our town.”

Rugby MP John Slinger spoke to the Rugby Advertiser afterwards.

He said: “It was an honour to be here tonight. The Rugby Ukrainian Community Gala Ball has become one of the highlights in the town’s summer festivities.

“As I said in my speech, I stand with our Ukrainian friends who have made their home in Rugby, while their relatives back home are defending their country against Russia’s illegal invasion.”

Master of ceremony and auctioneer for the evening, Andrew Was, looked resplendent in full Highland dress. He ensured that the programme flowed as smoothly as the malt whisky he kept in his sporran.

In his welcoming remarks he said: “Tonight we gather, not only to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Ukraine, but to extend our hands and hearts to those who have been driven from their homeland.

"The resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people inspires us all and it is our collective duty to stand by them in their time of need.”

Also attending was High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Karen Lynch MBE.

She spoke highly of the extraordinary courage and resilience that Ukrainian’s have shown and the anguish they must feel when reading the news from back home.

1 . Gala ball Glitz and glamour at the ball. Photo: Patrick Joyce

2 . Gala ball Having a ball in Rugby. Photo: Patrick Joyce

3 . Gala ball Anna Nepip-Frankis, Chair of Ukrainian Community, Karen Lynch, The High Sheriff of Warwickshire. Barbara Brown, Mayor of Rugby, Kathryn Lawrence, Rugby Dunsmore Rotary Club. Photo: Patrick Joyce

4 . Gala ball Rugby MP John Slinger. Photo: Patrick Joyce