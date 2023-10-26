In pictures: Celebration brings tears of joy and sadness as Ukrainians put on a show to remember in Hillmorton

“It has turned out to be a truly magical evening and if the enthusiasm and applause is a measure, then I am sure we can all agree that that tonight has been a great success”

They may be far from home, but Rugby’s Ukrainian community know how to put on a show.

At Hillmorton Ex-Servicemen’s Club, a packed audience, many in traditional costume, enjoyed a presentation of Ukrainian culture and cuisine.

For many, the evening became an emotionally charged experience that brought tears to their eyes, especially when familiar folk tales and songs were being performed.

It also brought silent introspection or looks of defiance to the eyes of others whose thoughts may have been elsewhere. But they sang loudly and proudly, and they clapped and whooped when a medley of popular up-tempo Ukrainian music filledthe room and they applauded with delight when a troupe of young dancers from Coventry, performed authentic Ukrainian folk dances.

Chair of the Association of Ukrainians- Rugby Branch, Anna Nepip-Frankis said on the night: “We are so grateful to everyone who turned out to support us tonight.

"It means a lot to those who have been working so hard behind the scenes to make it all happen, especially those responsible for preparing and serving the food. It has turned out to be a truly magical evening and if the enthusiasm and applause is a measure, then I am sure we can all agree that that tonight has been a great success. We would particularly like to thank Rotary Dunsmore for being our generous hosts and making it all possible.

"Now I can say with some confidence, that there will be more of the same in the future.”

Deputy Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Simon Ward, who has been a keen supporter of Rugby’s Ukrainian community, acknowledged the contribution made by the women and children who worked so hard to ensure that the evening would be entertaining as well as

mouth-watering.

He said: “It is always a pleasure to support my good friends in the Ukrainian community. They work so hard in whatever they do. And it was also a pleasure to be joined by members of Coventry’s Ukrainian community who entertained us with some performances of their own.

"And we also thank Rugby Dunsmore Rotary Club for their generous support.”

It was later reported that, although the entertainment and the food were free, Rugby and Dunsmore Rotary Club were happy to announce that voluntary contributions from guests amounted to £1,012.55.

The money will be forwarded to a fund that will provide aid to wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

1 . Ukraine celebrations Thank you for the music. Performers acknowledge the applause. Photo: PJ

2 . Ukraine celebrations Yana Bohdanova, offering kol, (bread), which is presented to guests as a mark of respect and hospitality. It is served on a 'rushnyk', a traditionally embroidered cloth. Photo: PJ

3 . Ukraine celebrations Enjoying the evening and sharing recipes. Photo: PJ

4 . Ukraine celebrations Talented singer and musician, Irna King entertains with a medley of hand clapping music and songs. She was born in Ukraine but now lives in Coventry. Photo: PJ