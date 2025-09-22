In pictures: Celebration of mouth-watering delights at Rugby food festival

But there were many more who turned up on Saturday to sample and savour the varieties of food and drink on offer; and to enjoy the best of entertainment from local musicians.

Al-fresco dining may not have been as popular this year as in past food festivals, on account of the weather, but the many take-away stalls offering freshly cooked food catered for even the heartiest appetites.

A popular stopping point was The Mouse House Cheese Company, from Snarestone. Their stall was served by Phil and Becky, two veterinary students from Nottingham University.

Phil andBecky set up their boards with a large selection of quality cheeses and like many of the food stalls, they offered free tasters, which were gladly taken up.

The pop-up kitchen also proved to be a popular attraction, with crowds gathering under cover to watch demonstrations on how to cook sweet focaccia, scotch eggs, cupcakes and much more.

On the music side, ‘Rock-Choir’ were back-again. And back by popular demand, if their Bank Street reception is any measure. Rock-Choir are a local group of singers performing a range of popular songs, with an emphasis on upbeat rock.

Their repertoire is arranged and conducted by professional musician and performer, Mark O’Malley who had the audience bouncing and singing along to the sway of his baton.

Over at St Andrew’s Church, a more sedate musical offering was available. Jon Sandemen, self-accompanied on the piano, performed a selection of lounge music classics.

This was followed by folk duo James Grady and Jo Litten who performed some of their own songs.

Some of the performers from Five Star Theatre, dressed in full costume, were out in the street promoting their latest show; ‘We will Rock You’, a Ben Elton musical based on the songs of Queen.

Five Star will be on stage at Benn Hall from rom September 25-27.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director said. “The autumn food and drink festival is always extremely popular with visitors and stallholders.

"The extra business generated by the event has a significant impact on the town centre economy.”

