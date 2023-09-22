In pictures: Celebrations at 'life-saving' club that's been helping young people in Rugby for over a century

“Highly trained staff also provide help and advice on relationships, sexual health and consent, support around managing anger and aggression, exploitation, gangs and youth violence, and help with anxiety and mentalhealth”

Celebrations have taken place at a ‘life-saving’ club for young people in Rugby that has been helping the community for more than a century.

The Bradby Club held a Celebration Evening to showcase the work being done by this 104 year old voluntary youth club.

Guests at the East Union Street venue included Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke, Rugby MP Mark Pawsey and Yousef Dahmash, the prospective parliamentary Conservative candidate at the next election, who was a member of the club as a teenager.

Cllr O’Rourke said: “I got the chance to meet staff, trustees and the young people who use the club.

"It was evident that the youngsters really enjoyed being there and joining in all of the activities. Big thank you to the generosity of the Rugby Benevolent Fund too.

"It was a realy lovely visit.”

There were members of the borough council representing all parties and influential people from business and charities.

Guests were offered refreshments and invited to tour the club premises to see the new kitchen and the illuminated astroturf ball court which was opened two years ago and is in constant use. The gym is the next major project for the club with plans already drawn up and initial

fundraising starting now.

After the tours, John Robertson, the club leader, welcomed the guests and introduced the MP who spoke with great conviction about the merits of the Bradby Club and the vital role it fulfils in providing a safe place for young people from all types of background to meet and

make friends whilst having support from adults if required.

The club has taken over running the Young Carers group, meeting each Tuesday where they can have fun without responsibilities for a while.

Ian Chislett, chair of the Bradby Club and Deputy Headmaster of Lawrence Sheriff School, then received a most welcome cheque from Ian Southcott on behalf of the Rugby Benevolent Group, to provide funds to assist with costs for the next three years.

He continued by talking about the Ladder of Wishes for the Club starting on the bottom rung with donations and sponsorship and leading to the top rung which was financing a new gym.

Possibly the most used facility is the gym for keep fit, kick boxing and boxing as Bradby is home to the Rugby Boxing Academy ABC with young people gaining accreditation and entering and winning competitions. He briefly described the type of work done apart from the normal Club activities of games, cooking and football.

The highly trained staff also provide help and advice on relationships, sexual health and consent, support around managing anger and aggression, exploitation, gangs and youth violence, and help with anxiety and mental health.

He referred to Ezra Collective, the first jazz group to win the Mercury Prize. In their thank you speech they attributed their success entirely to their local youth club.

They were boys from poor homes who met at a youth club and were encouraged to pursue their music leading to this ultimate success.

Photos from the evening and a look back at Bradby from our library.

1 . Celebrating the Bradby Club Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke with members of the club. Photo: BC

2 . Celebrating the Bradby Club Visitors at the open evening. Photo: BC

3 . Celebrating the Bradby Club Celebrations at the Bradby Club. Photo: BC