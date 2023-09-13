In pictures: Charming cottage in picturesque village of Ashby St Ledgers
This delightful cottage is in the picturesque village of Ashby St Ledgers.
Offers over £550,000 are invited on Broxholme House, an extended and renovated period home, on the market through Fine & Country estate agents.
The property has four bedrooms, refitted en suite shower room and refitted family bathroom. There’s a large entrance hall, dining room and sitting room, inglenook fireplace and log burner.
At Broxholme House, you’ll discover a stunning refitted contemporary kitchen with island unit. It has oil fired heating and replacement double glazed period style windows, utility and ground floor shower room.
There’s off road parking and a single garage.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sam Funnell and Claire Heritage at Fine & Country Rugby on 07894 561313/07714 515484 c[email protected] [email protected]
Have you got a property you’d like us to feature in Warwickshire World? Email details and photographs to [email protected]