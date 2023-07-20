“My mum showed me gardening, my dad hard work, my husband believed in me, my kids give me strength and my sister support”

Take a look inside this quirky little cafe in Rugby where you can sit down for coffee with friends and enjoy cheesecake and...cheeseplants.

Enter the magical world of Plant Me at 109 Albert Street and you’re guaranteed a warm welcome by Polish owner Joanna Smuklerz.

The botanical-filled wonder is packed full of house plants to browse with coffee and cake.

Quite simply, Joanna, known as Asia, said: “It’s my little piece of heaven.”

Rightly proud of her award-winning establishment - a mini jungle packed with plants and mouth-watering sweet treats, Joanna went on: “My cafe is small, but my heart is massive.

"I’m a green-fingered plant lady. One customer referred to me as ‘the crazy green person who talks a lot about houseplants’, which amused me. I do have a bubbly personality and I always welcome my customers with a massive smile; it’s what we need this days.”

She said sharing good vibes is the best medicine.

Joanna, who opened the doors to Plant Me in June 2022, added: “I’ve always been passionate about gardening. I have green fingers...maybe I have a green soul.”

It was her mother who showed Joanna the joys of gardening.

"My mum showed me gardening, my dad hard work, my husband believed in me, my kids give me strength and my sister support,” she said.

“I got the Plant Me cafe idea from the coronavirus lockdown which might sound unusual, but lockdown upgraded my passion.”

The proud mother of two said she is friends with her loyal customers, who always come back for more after their first visit.

"From day one, my younger child, Nikodem, has been the star of the cafe,” she added.

"He is always with me. Once, I even served coffee with him sleeping in my arms – I was very careful!”

“My younger daughter Olivia is my younger copy. She is a super smart and very sensitive little woman. I hope one day she will be owner of my cafe, but for now, she is simply my perfect child.”

The baker at Plant Me is called Magdalena Duch. Joanna can't sing her praises enough.

"She is a very talented, experienced, sweet baker who is my perfect team member,” she added.

“Magda works with me daily, baking for Plant Me an amazing selection of natural and fresh cakes. She gives attention to details, details of the taste and decoration. We have so many compliements about out food. Magda is irreplacable.”

The cakes at Plant Me are not vegan or gluten-free, but more dietary requirements are catered for at weekends.

Joanna, who welcomes dogs at her cafe, said: “Catering for gluten free customers would be very complicated, but one day when we grow bigger we plan to add this option.”

So, what’s on offer at Plant Me?

Fresh and natural cakes available in fridge

Occasion cakes made to order

Natural hand roasted coffee (bought from an independent company)

Joanna said: “We also bake from seasonal fruits with lots of them coming from our allotment.

“We always choose best quality products.”

What about the plants?

Many of the plants are from the Netherlands and Thailand

“I have classic and very common plants, but my real passion is more expensive,” said the Plant Me owner.

"I love tropical and unusual plants from phlilodendrons to alocasia.”

Joanna concludes “But it's my customers who make the cafe special.”

Plant Me opening times vary. Visit their Facebook page for more or telephone 07494 848178, [email protected]

