In pictures: Club honours much-loved 'Mr Brinklow' at annual football tournament in Rugby

Brinklow Football Club remembered Mick Holt, known as Bolty, who was a dedicated and loyal clubman who served the club throughout his life as a player, coach, manager and committee member.

Known as ‘Mr Brinklow’, he touched the hearts and lives of so many who worked with him.

He passed away in 2023.

A variety of age groups took part in the tournament, held May 31-June 2.

Summer-Jade Stewardson, on behalf of Brinklow Football Club, said: “Bolty was an active lifelong member and popular character in the football club, with a career spanning over 40 years in various roles as player, manager, and club secretary.

"He was also involved in the organisation and running of the 5-a-side for more than 25 years where he was always known for wearing brightly coloured Brinklow shirts; hence the team this year wore bright pink shirts in his memory.

“It was an honour to have Rugby Mayor Simon Ward come along to the tournament, who has been a supporter of Brinklow FC for many years.”

The club had three teams who walked away with silverware.

"Congratulations to our U9 Juniors, U9 Colts and also our U12 Eagles, alongside all those from other clubs who were successful in winner their groups,” added Summer-Jade.

Cllr Ward handed out some awards to the age group winners and also spent some time with the young players for photographs.

Organisers would like to thank all event sponsors and volunteers.

Summer-Jade added: “Also, thank you to the teams who entered and made the tournament a huge success.”

1 . Brinklow Football Tournament Players celebrate their success. Photo: Brinklow Football Club

2 . Brinklow Football Tournament 2024 Going bright for Bolty. Rugby Mayor Simon Ward with BFC. Photo: Brinklow Football Club

3 . Brinklow Football Tournament 2024 The late Mick 'Bolty' Holt. Photo: Brinklow Football Club