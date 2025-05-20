In pictures: Crowds flock to festival for day of bikes, music and sunshine in Rugby

It was Rugby’s annual Bikefest, where bikers from all over the Midlands and beyond, rode into town to declare that two wheels were better than four.

Twenty minutes earlier, more than 700 machines, ranging from scooters to high-powered super bikes, set off in convoy, from The Waterside Pub in Hillmorton, to take partin the traditional Bikefest Ride-In.

Bunched up tightly they crawled through the town in low gear, cracking and growling their way passed the clock tower. They were flanked on both sides, by many spectators, some of whom had been waiting for over an hour to witness the free-flowing procession of gleaming chrome, burnished paintwork and polishedleather, as it flowed down North Street.

Among them were mums and dads on a family day out, groups of bare-chested youths shouting and cheering and leather-clad motor-heads, who were happy to comment on the calibre and cubic capacity of every bike that passed.

When the noise of the engines fell silent, live music took over. At the Market Place and Church Street venues, an impressive line-up of local bands performed before cheering audiences.

Some music fans arrived fully amped-up and ready to rock, some came to re-capture the lost energy of their youth and some were there to just to listen to some great music.

Rugby First Business Director, Linda Lowne, said; “Music at the Bikefest is always a big draw. This year we had a great line-up of local bands and talented performers.

"I should add a massive thank you to the creative team who put the programme together and to all the musicians involved.”

One group of musicians who attracted much attention was three talented Year Ten pupils from Ashlawn school.

They have Nelly, who is 15, on rhythm guitar, Liana, who is 14, on bass and Dylan who is 15, on drums.

When together, they call themselves Vispatria and have been playing and writing music for three years.

Their latest recording of ‘I Don’t Know You Pick’ is on YouTube.

Returning to Rugby was the Extreme Bike Battle Team who thrilled the crowd with daring stunt routines. With apparent ease and good humour, they sent their bikes soaring into the air and landing safely to the applause and cheers of an amazed crowd.

Rugby’s new mayor, Cllr Barbara Brown, experiencing her first big event in her new role said: “It was a fantastic Bikefest! Brilliant to see people working together to make it happen; and it brought about 6,000 people into town.

"The bands were great, the street food was delicious, and the bikes were just exceptional. A great day.”

1 . Bikefest Rugby's new mayor, Cllr Brabara Brown, and friends admire one of the many super three wheelers on show. Photo: Patrick Joyce

2 . Bikefest Vispatria - Performing their latest self-penned work to kick-start the festival. Photo: Patrick Joyce

3 . Bikefest MP John Slinger takes part in the ride-in. Photo: Patrick Joyce

4 . Bikefest Bikes bunching up making a big noise. Photo: Patrick Joyce