In pictures: Dogs raise the 'woof' at charity show in Rugby

Pawprints Dog Rescue held its annual dog at The Old Laurentians in Bilton on Sunday.

The show included agility competition, trade and craft stalls, a giant tomobola, music, refreshments and ‘have a go’ sessions.

Anita Twigger, founder of Pawprints, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to share that this year’s annual dog show raised over £6,500 – a fantastic result that would not have been possible without the incredible dedication of our volunteers and staff.

"From months of behind-the-scenes planning to tireless effort on the day, their hard work ensured the event ran smoothly and successfully.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who came along, donated, and supported us.”

Anita said vital funds will help rescue and rehabilitate the most vulnerable, at-risk dogs in the community.

“Together, we’re giving them the second chances they so deserve,” she added.

Dog owner Louise Brady had two winners in the show.

She said: “They had a lovely time meeting lots of new doggos, smelling new smells and my spicy old rescues came 1st in best pack.

"All the dogs there were so beautiful. They were all winners in my eyes.”

For more information on Pawprints Dog Rescue, visit https://pawprintsdogrescue.org/

1 . Pawprints Dog Show Happy faces on the day. Photo: Pawprints

2 . Pawprints Dog Show Crowds at the show. Photo: Pawprints

3 . Pawprints Dog Show Some of the winners on the day. Photo: Pawprints

4 . Pawprints Dog Show One of Louise Brady's winners. Photo: Louise Brady