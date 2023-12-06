In pictures: Dreaming of a green Christmas at St Andrew's Church in Rugby

This year’s theme is ‘Green Christmas - reduce, reuse, recycle’

For added joy and sparkle this Christmas, visit St Andrew’s Festival of Christmas Trees in Rugby.

This is the 20th year of the festival, which raises money for the community every year.

The theme is ‘Green Christmas - reduce, reuse, recycle’ and Rugby Myton Hospice will receive funds towards a new sensory area. It fits in with the cost of living issues together with the Church’s Eco Values.

Schools, businesses, charities and community groups have unleashed their creativity for the festival.

St Andrew’s Church s open Monday to Friday 10am-1pm and 10am-noon on Saturdays.

13 Bells cafe will also be open. Visitors are invited to vote for their favourite tree.

1 . St Andrew's Tree Festival 2023 The church is open Monday to Friday 10am - 1pm and 10am - noon Saturdays. Photo: KC

2 . St Andrew's tree festival 2023 Church is open Monday to Friday 10am - 1pm and 10am - noon Saturdays. Photo: KC

3 . St Andrew's tree festival 2023 The church is open Monday to Friday 10am till 1pm and 10am - noon Saturdays. Photo: KC

4 . St Andrew's tree festival 2023 The church is open Monday to Friday 10am - 1pm and 10am - noon Saturdays. Photo: KC