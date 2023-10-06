“We don’t know how we will shut the big red door for the very last time, but will take strength from the knowledge that we did our parents proud”

When Roger and Linda Harrison took on an iconic Rugby pub in 1985, the plan was to only stay for a few months.

But the landlord was given the opportunity to take on The Wheeltappers...and his family never looked back.

Daughters Sarah Thrippleton and Siân Harrison took over the pumps after losing their parents.

Punters have enjoyed thousands of nights at the music venue, which started life as The Railway Inn in 1846.

Sarah and Sian made a heartbreaking joint decision that it was time to close the imposing big red doors of the Railway Terrace pub.

The Wheeltappers was sold at aution.

Sarah said: “Sian and I have done a lot of grieving, but we know it’s the right thing to do.

"We have made a million memories from our time here. It will always be home, but the pub trade is dying.”

Roger and Linda put their heart and soul into The Wheeltappers, known fondly as The Tappers.

"When we lost dad in 2003, we knew we had to carry the torch and do our best,” Sarah added.

“It’s a really iconic building. I just hope the developer keeps the character and style of it.”

There’s still lots going on at The Tappers right up until the closing party.

Sarah said: “We will go out with a bang so look out for events and details on our Facebook page.

“It’s going to take a lot of getting used to; Sian and I are emotional to say the least. We just don’t know how we will shut the big red door for the very last time but will take strength from the knowledge that we did our parents proud.”

To find out what’s going on in the final weeks, visit https://www.facebook.com/wheeltappersrugby

