In pictures: Enjoy our serving of Rugby people flipping out at past pancake races in the town
This year’s race is on February 13
Costumed runners have long enjoyed flipping, slipping and tripping their way through Rugby town centre for the annual pancake race.
Rugby Rokeby Lions have helped raise many thousands of pounds from the event over the years.
We have been browsing through the Rugby Advertiser’s picture archive and are serving up some pictures that we’ve captured of those fun-filled races.
This year’s event takes place on Tuesday, February 13, with Rugby First also on board. Find out more by emailing [email protected]
