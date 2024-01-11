In pictures: Enjoy our serving of Rugby people flipping out at past pancake races in the town

This year’s race is on February 13

Costumed runners have long enjoyed flipping, slipping and tripping their way through Rugby town centre for the annual pancake race.

Rugby Rokeby Lions have helped raise many thousands of pounds from the event over the years.

We have been browsing through the Rugby Advertiser’s picture archive and are serving up some pictures that we’ve captured of those fun-filled races.

This year’s event takes place on Tuesday, February 13, with Rugby First also on board. Find out more by emailing [email protected]

1 . Rugby pancake race Jo Saint, Meena Mistry and Danielle Denman from 2016. Photo: Mike Baker

2 . Rugby pancake race Racers from 2017. Photo: Mike Baker

3 . Rugby pancake race Claudia Lupas, Casey Brightwell and Tasha Hinds from 2016. Photo: Mike Baker

4 . Rugby pancake race Niki Karmorova, Caroline French and Julia Romanowska. Photo: Mike Baker