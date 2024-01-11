Register
In pictures: Enjoy our serving of Rugby people flipping out at past pancake races in the town

This year’s race is on February 13
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 11th Jan 2024, 11:54 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 12:12 GMT

Costumed runners have long enjoyed flipping, slipping and tripping their way through Rugby town centre for the annual pancake race.

Rugby Rokeby Lions have helped raise many thousands of pounds from the event over the years.

We have been browsing through the Rugby Advertiser’s picture archive and are serving up some pictures that we’ve captured of those fun-filled races.

This year’s event takes place on Tuesday, February 13, with Rugby First also on board. Find out more by emailing [email protected]

Jo Saint, Meena Mistry and Danielle Denman from 2016.

1. Rugby pancake race

Jo Saint, Meena Mistry and Danielle Denman from 2016. Photo: Mike Baker

Racers from 2017.

2. Rugby pancake race

Racers from 2017. Photo: Mike Baker

Claudia Lupas, Casey Brightwell and Tasha Hinds from 2016.

3. Rugby pancake race

Claudia Lupas, Casey Brightwell and Tasha Hinds from 2016. Photo: Mike Baker

Niki Karmorova, Caroline French and Julia Romanowska.

4. Rugby pancake race

Niki Karmorova, Caroline French and Julia Romanowska. Photo: Mike Baker

