Double trouble at the show.

IN PICTURES: Explosive Bank Holiday weekend fun at living history show in Dunchurch

Spectacular thrills at Tanks, Trucks and Firepower Show

By Lucie Green
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:15 pm

Ear-splitting gunfire and explosions rocked Dunchurch and the surrounding countryside at the weekend.

Dozens of tanks, bikes and military and armoured vehicles took centre stage for the Tanks, Trucks and Firepower Show.

Action-hungry crowds were not disappointed with the three-day event.The Tanks, Trucks and Firepower Show is an annual living history show featuring guns-blazing demonstrations, tank rides and driving experiences.

Oganised by the Alvis Fighting Vehicle Society, the weekend featured plenty of family-friendly attractions, including children’s rides, car crushing, mini tanks, re-enactors and a wide range of stalls.

1. Girl power

Ladies get in on the action.

Photo: David Hastings

2. Tanks for memories

The show was presented by The Alvis Fighting Vehicle Society.

Photo: David Hastings

3. Saddling up

It was a loud affair.

Photo: David Hastings

4. Blaze of glory

Visitors had a fun family time.

Photo: David Hastings

