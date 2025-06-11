In pictures: Families have fun at summer celebration to helps raise funds for Rugby youth club

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 11:24 BST
A summer celebration took place in the beautiful surroundings of Bilton Grange Prep School at the weekend.

The Bradby Club Annual Garden Party was held on Saturday by kind invitation of the Head, Gareth Jones.

It was hosted by the wives of the Heads of Bilton Grange and Rugby School - Jemma Jones and Amanda Parker-Jones.

Alison E. Ross, Trustee of the Bradby Club and fundraising chair, said: "Despite the dreadful weather forecast the event went ahead and Gareth Jones together with his staff and helpers ensured that guests could be comfortable inside Bilton Grange.

Tables were put in the library and the gallery and the guests were entertained by the musical duo of Kirsten Gray and Geoff Tooley.

“The weather was dry for part of the afternoon and so guests were able to wander in the garden and purchase plants and floral tubs from the plant stall.”

The raffle was well supported with outstanding prizes and the Pimms stall was popular.

“Craig, the magician and balloon expert was kept busy as was the face-painting,” Alison added.

"As always Chartwells sponsored the event by providing a delicious tea, much enjoyed by the guests who had a pleasant afternoon in beautiful surroundings.”

Oh what a lovely hat.

1. Bradby Garden Party

Oh what a lovely hat. Photo: BG

The team behind the day.

2. Bradby Garden Party

The team behind the day. Photo: BG

Choosing some plants at the fundraiser.

3. Bradby Club Garden Party

Choosing some plants at the fundraiser. Photo: BG

Clowing around at the garden party.

4. Bradby Garden Party

Clowing around at the garden party. Photo: BG

