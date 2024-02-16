Passion and perseverance have paid off for rising Rugby artists.

Over the winter months, members of Rugby Artists and Makers Network have been steadily submitting work to exhibitions.

Their work is often in competition with hundreds of other artists.

The first exhibitions took place at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, with more than 50 members of the network featuring across two shows - Go Fourth! and the Rugby Open 23.

Rugby Artists and Makers Network was one of ten groups submitting work to the biennial Herbert Art Gallery CASE exhibition in Coventry; a mammoth riotous display of 275 selected works.

More than 14 Rugby artists have works on display at the exhibition, which is on until Sunday, March 3.

With one of the biggest works in the space, Rugby-based IJE's abstract has massive impact.

At the private view on February 1, Aphrodite Kodis received a commendation and prize for one of her paintings.

Rugby artists received further commendations for work in the Leamington Open, on until May 12.

Steve Davies, a town-centre based printmaker, was recognised for his work based on a life drawing class at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

He also has a work featuring Rugby’s Cemex in the show.

Tom Jennings, a well-known wood carver, was also commended for his amazing work.

In the less formal black and white gallery at the LTB Showrooms in Coventry, three local artists had work in the GrazRutsZine Expo – an edgy atmospheric show curated by graduate students Evelynn Wenman and Victoria Duffield-Harding.

Co-owners of Art at the Alex - Chris Pegler and Steve Davies - managed to see all five shows within five hours, including catching all three private views.

Chris said: “Having work on display in all the local galleries is quite a trajectory for Rugby artists and makers and this network.

"It’s brilliant to see so much success from this Rugby-based arts network.”

Chris said many of the artists show regularly at Art at the Alex, in James Street. Some will return this year.

She added: “Seeing their work in big galleries is a really special thrill.”

For more information email Chris Pegler [email protected] https://Artatthealex.com

1 . Exhibition success for Rugby artists Clare and IJE (CASE Feb 2024). Photo: AATA

2 . Exhibition success for Rugby artists Artist Gemma Whitford. Photo: AATA

3 . Exhibition success for Rugby artists Mjay Mistry with her work (CASE, Herbert Art Gallery. Photo: AATA

4 . Exhibition success for Rugby artists Artists Vikki Skinner, Carol Wheeler, Tamsen Flack and Jenny Ball with deputy mayor Simon Ward. Photo: Mohini Mistry