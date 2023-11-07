In pictures: Glitz, glamour and prom king and queen at fundraising ball in Rugby

"Proceeds will be split between Prostate Cancer UK, Bowel Cancer UK and Ronald McDonald House”

Party-goers got glammed up in tuxedos and ballgowns for a masquerade prom in Rugby.

Vicki Bisgrove Wilson organised the night at Rugby Workers’ Club to raise money for three charities.

She said: “I am super excited to announce that the recent Masquerade Prom 2023 raised a grand total of £1,200 for charity.

"This will be split between Prostate Cancer UK, Bowel Cancer UK and Ronald McDonald House.”

The night included party food, raffle, DJ and Prom King and Queen went to David Davidson and Kira Fraser.

“I’d like to thank everybody who donated raffle prizes,” Vicki added.

“I am so grateful to the following people who helped me: Laura Wright; Hayley Louise; Claire Lewis; Sharon Sabin; Emma O’ Connor; Paul Wilson and Liam Radburn who have up their time to help make the event go smoothly. Thanks also to Ian Thompsett the legendary DJ.”

1 . Rugby Masquerade Ball 2023 Meet the prom king and queen. Photo: Vicki Bisgrove Wilson

2 . Rugby Masquerade Ball 2023 Glitz and glamour at the ball. Photo: Vicki Bisgrove Wilson

3 . Rugby Masquerade Ball 2023 Miles of smiles at the ball. Photo: Vicki Bisgrove Wilson