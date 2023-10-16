Register
In pictures: Going, going....gone. Rugby photographer gets unique last pictures of town's iconic tower block

“I love brutalist architecture and photographing it. As far as the flats go, I find it fascinating not only seeing the actual process of the demolition, but seeing the layers of the buildings emerge bit by bit”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:04 BST

Rugby’s iconic tower blocks are no more.

Love them or hate them, the flats in Biart Place and Rounds Gardens have stood tall in the town for many years.

Photographer John Thompson has been following the deconstruction using his camera and drone.

He hopes to create a book with his hundreds of fascinating photographs that give an inside glimpse of the flats and the people who lived in them.

John said: “For me it's an inevitable part of progress. Nothing lasts forever.

"I love brutalist architecture and photographing it. As far as the flats go, I find it fascinating not only seeing the actual process of the demolition, but seeing the layers of the buildings emerge bit by bit.

"Things like wallpapers, colours and so on, it's like peeling back the history of the buildings. So for me, it isn't sad. I just see it as an opportunity to get great photos.”

Rugby Borough Council labelled the project a ‘deconstruction’ as the flats on both sites were not demolished, but taken down.

New council homes will be built to replace the flats.

Unique view from John's drone.

1. Rounds Gardens 2023

Unique view from John's drone. Photo: John Thompson

Powerful image of nature against the rubble backdrop.

2. Rounds Gardens 2023

Powerful image of nature against the rubble backdrop. Photo: John Thompson

Men at work.

3. Rounds Gardens 2023

Men at work. Photo: John Thompson Photography

It looks like a war zone.

4. Rounds Gardens 2023

It looks like a war zone. Photo: John Thompson Photography

