Rugby’s iconic tower blocks are no more.

Love them or hate them, the flats in Biart Place and Rounds Gardens have stood tall in the town for many years.

Photographer John Thompson has been following the deconstruction using his camera and drone.

He hopes to create a book with his hundreds of fascinating photographs that give an inside glimpse of the flats and the people who lived in them.

John said: “For me it's an inevitable part of progress. Nothing lasts forever.

"I love brutalist architecture and photographing it. As far as the flats go, I find it fascinating not only seeing the actual process of the demolition, but seeing the layers of the buildings emerge bit by bit.

"Things like wallpapers, colours and so on, it's like peeling back the history of the buildings. So for me, it isn't sad. I just see it as an opportunity to get great photos.”

Rugby Borough Council labelled the project a ‘deconstruction’ as the flats on both sites were not demolished, but taken down.

New council homes will be built to replace the flats.

1 . Rounds Gardens 2023 Unique view from John's drone. Photo: John Thompson

2 . Rounds Gardens 2023 Powerful image of nature against the rubble backdrop. Photo: John Thompson

3 . Rounds Gardens 2023 Men at work. Photo: John Thompson Photography

4 . Rounds Gardens 2023 It looks like a war zone. Photo: John Thompson Photography